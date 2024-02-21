Is Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In today’s recent session, 4.19 million shares of the Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.38, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.75B. BCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.63, offering almost -2.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.66% since then. We note from Barclays plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.68 million.

Barclays plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 1.94. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BCS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Barclays plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Instantly BCS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.35% year-to-date, but still up 17.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) is 12.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Barclays plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.40 percent over the past six months and at a 15.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.90%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.49%. Barclays plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 11.83% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.10% per year for the next five years.

BCS Dividends

Barclays plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 4.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Barclays plc ADR shares, and 4.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.13%. Barclays plc ADR stock is held by 344 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 17.97 million shares worth $141.26 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 0.43% or 16.41 million shares worth $129.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 7.17 million shares worth $57.29 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF held roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $27.72 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.