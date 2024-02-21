Is 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) were traded, and its beta was 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.39, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. FDMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.61, offering almost -30.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.53% since then. We note from 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 982.13K.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

Instantly FDMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.19% year-to-date, but still down -1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) is 60.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.88 day(s).