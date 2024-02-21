iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 6.59 million shares of the iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.59, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. IQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.97, offering almost -122.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.76% since then. We note from iQIYI Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.79 million.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.43% year-to-date, but still up 2.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is -1.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.34 day(s).