Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.24, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. INDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.12, offering almost -53.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.5% since then. We note from Indie Semiconductor Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.73% year-to-date, but still down -3.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) is 1.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.29 day(s).