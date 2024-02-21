Ikena Oncology Inc’s (NASDAQ: IKNA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.08M. IKNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.64, offering almost -449.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.62% since then. We note from Ikena Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 240.59K.

Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA) trade information

Instantly IKNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.44% year-to-date, but still up 1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA) is -8.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).