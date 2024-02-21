If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA)

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.15, and it changed around -$0.59 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43B. NTLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.48, offering almost -74.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.5% since then. We note from Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Instantly NTLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.95% year-to-date, but still down -8.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 6.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.75 day(s).