If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA)

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.15, and it changed around -$0.59 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43B. NTLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.48, offering almost -74.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.5% since then. We note from Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information
Instantly NTLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.95% year-to-date, but still down -8.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 6.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.75 day(s).
Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) estimates and forecasts
Intellia Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.77 percent over the past six months and at a 12.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.10%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc to make $14.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.79%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 12.41% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.
NTLA Dividends
Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.