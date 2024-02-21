If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP)

In the last trading session, 6.23 million shares of the Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.33, and it changed around -$2.54 or -4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.25B. APP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.65, offering almost -5.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.61% since then. We note from Applovin Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.
Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) trade information
Instantly APP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.86% year-to-date, but still up 21.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) is 39.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.17 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Applovin Corp (APP) estimates and forecasts
Applovin Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.96 percent over the past six months and at a 136.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.35%.
APP Dividends
Applovin Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.48% of Applovin Corp shares, and 53.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.56%. Applovin Corp stock is held by 484 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.72% of the shares, which is about 29.64 million shares worth $762.76 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.03% or 16.69 million shares worth $429.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.53 million shares worth $142.2 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.54 million shares worth around $116.9 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.