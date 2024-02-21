If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP)

In the last trading session, 6.23 million shares of the Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.33, and it changed around -$2.54 or -4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.25B. APP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.65, offering almost -5.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.61% since then. We note from Applovin Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.86% year-to-date, but still up 21.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) is 39.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.17 day(s).