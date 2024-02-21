If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 7.73 million shares of the Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.12, and it changed around -$0.9 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.31B. VRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.56, offering almost -7.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.45% since then. We note from Vertiv Holdings Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.38 million.

Instantly VRT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.25% year-to-date, but still down -2.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 14.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -282.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRT is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $20.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Vertiv Holdings Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 74.28 percent over the past six months and at a 232.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.88 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co to make $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.65 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.60%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.07% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares, and 91.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.40%. Vertiv Holdings Co stock is held by 756 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 12.87% of the shares, which is about 49.08 million shares worth $2.98 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.35% or 31.86 million shares worth $1.94 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 10.69 million shares worth $650.34 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.81 million shares worth around $536.01 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.