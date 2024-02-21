If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $724.52M. LAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.16, offering almost -26.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.6% since then. We note from Standard BioTools Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.12% year-to-date, but still up 4.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is 11.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).