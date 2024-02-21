If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $724.52M. LAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.16, offering almost -26.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.6% since then. We note from Standard BioTools Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.
Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information
Instantly LAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.12% year-to-date, but still up 4.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is 11.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.70%.
LAB Dividends
Standard BioTools Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.
Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of Standard BioTools Inc shares, and 29.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.08%. Standard BioTools Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with Caligan Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.72% of the shares, which is about 8.47 million shares worth $16.34 million.
Indaba Capital Management, L.P., with 9.43% or 7.45 million shares worth $14.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.86 million shares worth $5.51 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $5.68 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.