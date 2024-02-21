If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 7.62 million shares of the Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.02 or -12.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.63M. BTTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.80, offering almost -280.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.62% since then. We note from Better Choice Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.94K.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information

Instantly BTTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.23% year-to-date, but still down -4.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) is -18.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).