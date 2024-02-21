i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -46.06%

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $388.05M. IAUX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.71, offering almost -108.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.38% since then. We note from i-80 Gold Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is -12.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.13 day(s).