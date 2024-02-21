Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 3.79 million shares of the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.71, and it changed around -$0.54 or -7.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $945.71M. HPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.85, offering almost -46.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.69% since then. We note from Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) trade information

Instantly HPP has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.93% year-to-date, but still down -16.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) is -22.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.79 day(s).