Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 3.79 million shares of the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.71, and it changed around -$0.54 or -7.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $945.71M. HPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.85, offering almost -46.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.69% since then. We note from Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) trade information
Instantly HPP has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.93% year-to-date, but still down -16.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) is -22.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.79 day(s).
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) estimates and forecasts
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.70 percent over the past six months and at a 30.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.80%.
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc earnings are expected to increase by 13.24% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 36.48% per year for the next five years.
HPP Dividends
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 5.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.69% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, and 112.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.38%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock is held by 355 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.27% of the shares, which is about 24.34 million shares worth $102.73 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 15.43% or 21.75 million shares worth $91.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.54 million shares worth $56.79 million, making up 6.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 5.35 million shares worth around $31.42 million, which represents about 3.80% of the total shares outstanding.