How To Invest In Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) were traded, and its beta was 2.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.65, and it changed around -$0.33 or -4.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.69B. ULCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.90, offering almost -55.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.3% since then. We note from Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 40.11% year-to-date, but still down -2.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 66.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.02 day(s).