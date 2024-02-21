How To Invest In Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 3.65 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.59B. DNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -20.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.6% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.67 million.

Denison Mines Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.