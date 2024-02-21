How To Invest In American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 30.22 million shares of the American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.70, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.61B. AAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.08, offering almost -29.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.12% since then. We note from American Airlines Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.85 million.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.99% year-to-date, but still down -1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is 7.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).