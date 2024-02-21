Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 13.41 million shares of the Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.54, and it changed around $0.26 or 6.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.59B. HBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.96, offering almost -31.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.03% since then. We note from Hanesbrands Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.62 million.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Instantly HBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.79% year-to-date, but still down -6.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) is 12.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.9 day(s).