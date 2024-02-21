Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.83, and it changed around $0.41 or 1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.77B. GH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.06, offering almost -79.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.46% since then. We note from Guardant Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Instantly GH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.60% year-to-date, but still down -1.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) is -1.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).