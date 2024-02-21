Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.12 million shares of the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.59, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92B. TV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.89, offering almost -64.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.5% since then. We note from Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information
Instantly TV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.49% year-to-date, but still up 15.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) is 27.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.19 day(s).
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.29 percent over the past six months and at a 92.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Grupo Televisa SAB ADR to make $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.20%.
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR earnings are expected to increase by 85.48% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.
TV Dividends
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares, and 41.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.76%. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stock is held by 151 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.38% of the shares, which is about 65.01 million shares worth $333.52 million.
Fpr Partners Llc, with 6.58% or 31.96 million shares worth $163.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 46.38 million shares worth $237.93 million, making up 9.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund held roughly 9.67 million shares worth around $49.58 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.