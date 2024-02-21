Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.12 million shares of the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.59, and it changed around $0.12 or 3.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92B. TV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.89, offering almost -64.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.5% since then. We note from Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information

Instantly TV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.49% year-to-date, but still up 15.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) is 27.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.19 day(s).