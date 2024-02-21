Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) Stock Forecast 2024: $8.707482993197278 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 3.86 million shares of the Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.08B. GGB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.04, offering almost -36.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.01% since then. We note from Gerdau S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.55 million.

Gerdau S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GGB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gerdau S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Instantly GGB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.87% year-to-date, but still up 7.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) is 5.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGB is forecast to be at a low of $8.707482993197278 and a high of $8.707482993197278.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Gerdau S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.81 percent over the past six months and at a -30.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -23.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.90%.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gerdau S.A. ADR shares, and 25.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.05%. Gerdau S.A. ADR stock is held by 257 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.93% of the shares, which is about 91.71 million shares worth $404.89 million.

FMR, LLC, with 3.03% or 35.08 million shares worth $154.89 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 41.24 million shares worth $182.09 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 24.34 million shares worth around $107.46 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.