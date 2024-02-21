Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN)

In the last trading session, 2.13 million shares of the MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $759.90M. MPLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.29, offering almost -95.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.86% since then. We note from MultiPlan Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.75% year-to-date, but still up 2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) is 8.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.13 day(s).