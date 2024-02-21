Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD)

In today’s recent session, 3.92 million shares of the Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $290.59, and it changed around -$33.12 or -10.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.79B. CRWD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $338.45, offering almost -16.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $111.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.63% since then. We note from Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.81% year-to-date, but still down -9.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) is -2.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).