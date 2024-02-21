Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO)

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.95, and it changed around -$1.26 or -3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.25B. BBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.32, offering almost -23.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.6% since then. We note from BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Instantly BBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) is -1.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.5 day(s).