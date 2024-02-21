Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Lyell Immunopharma Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: LYEL)

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) were traded, and its beta was -0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $0.26 or 13.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $533.96M. LYEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -87.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.74% since then. We note from Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Instantly LYEL has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.28% year-to-date, but still up 9.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 11.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.86 day(s).