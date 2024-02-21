Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Lyell Immunopharma Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: LYEL)

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) were traded, and its beta was -0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $0.26 or 13.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $533.96M. LYEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -87.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.74% since then. We note from Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.
Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information
Instantly LYEL has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.28% year-to-date, but still up 9.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 11.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.86 day(s).
Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) estimates and forecasts
Lyell Immunopharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.36 percent over the past six months and at a -31.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -666.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -97.60%, down from the previous year.
The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.39 million and $65k respectively.
Lyell Immunopharma Inc earnings are expected to increase by -23.65% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.90% per year for the next five years.
LYEL Dividends
Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.