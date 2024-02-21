Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF)

In the last trading session, 5.84 million shares of the Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.30, and it changed around -$1.59 or -5.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. WOLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.41, offering almost -217.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.3% since then. We note from Wolfspeed Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.40 million.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.85% year-to-date, but still down -14.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) is -21.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).