Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ: VAXX)

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.07M. VAXX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.10, offering almost -384.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.69% since then. We note from Vaxxinity Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347.94K.

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

Instantly VAXX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.75% year-to-date, but still down -7.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) is -10.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.47 day(s).