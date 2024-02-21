Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ: VAXX)

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.07M. VAXX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.10, offering almost -384.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.69% since then. We note from Vaxxinity Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347.94K.
Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information
Instantly VAXX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.75% year-to-date, but still down -7.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) is -10.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.47 day(s).
Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) estimates and forecasts
Vaxxinity Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.93 percent over the past six months and at a -15.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.
VAXX Dividends
Vaxxinity Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.
Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.93% of Vaxxinity Inc shares, and 12.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.07%. Vaxxinity Inc stock is held by 81 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.66% of the shares, which is about 3.0 million shares worth $7.56 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.11% or 2.38 million shares worth $6.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.49 million shares worth $3.75 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $1.7 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.