Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS)

In the last trading session, 12.42 million shares of the Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.09, and it changed around $4.5 or 98.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.00M. MEDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.70, offering almost -116.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.41% since then. We note from Trxade Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.18K.
Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information
Instantly MEDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 98.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 74.93% year-to-date, but still up 102.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) is 106.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Trxade Health Inc (MEDS) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.00%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Trxade Health Inc to make $2.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.4 million and $2.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.50%.
MEDS Dividends
Trxade Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.