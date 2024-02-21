Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS)

In the last trading session, 12.42 million shares of the Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.09, and it changed around $4.5 or 98.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.00M. MEDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.70, offering almost -116.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.41% since then. We note from Trxade Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.18K.

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

Instantly MEDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 98.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 74.93% year-to-date, but still up 102.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) is 106.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).