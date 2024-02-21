Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST)

In the last trading session, 14.15 million shares of the Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.78, and it changed around -$0.64 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.83B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.00, offering almost -23.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.78% since then. We note from Toast Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.20 million.
Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information
Instantly TOST has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.28% year-to-date, but still up 8.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 25.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts
Toast Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.09 percent over the past six months and at a 44.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Toast Inc to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $764.04 million and $978 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.64%. Toast Inc earnings are expected to increase by 319.75% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -14.83% per year for the next five years.
TOST Dividends
Toast Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 15.
Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.14% of Toast Inc shares, and 85.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.60%. Toast Inc stock is held by 577 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.69% of the shares, which is about 31.58 million shares worth $712.86 million.
FMR, LLC, with 6.69% or 27.49 million shares worth $620.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.08 million shares worth $340.41 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.82 million shares worth around $244.27 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.