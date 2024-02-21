Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST)

In the last trading session, 14.15 million shares of the Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.78, and it changed around -$0.64 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.83B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.00, offering almost -23.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.78% since then. We note from Toast Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.20 million.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.28% year-to-date, but still up 8.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 25.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).