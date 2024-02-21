Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM)

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.56, and it changed around -$0.86 or -3.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. TNDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.85, offering almost -90.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.34% since then. We note from Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

Instantly TNDM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.35% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) is -4.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).