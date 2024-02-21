Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS)

In the last trading session, 2.8 million shares of the Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.94, and it changed around -$0.46 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71B. SHLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.34, offering almost -77.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.03% since then. We note from Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Instantly SHLS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.57% year-to-date, but still down -6.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 20.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.57 day(s).