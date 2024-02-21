Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR)

In the last trading session, 12.38 million shares of the Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around -$0.19 or -6.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. SABR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.76, offering almost -107.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.81% since then. We note from Sabre Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.58 million.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Instantly SABR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.05% year-to-date, but still down -36.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is -36.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.56 day(s).