Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.42, and it changed around -$0.35 or -9.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.97M. OPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.71, offering almost -417.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.17% since then. We note from Office Properties Income Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information
Instantly OPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -53.21% year-to-date, but still down -15.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -3.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).
Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts
Office Properties Income Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.29 percent over the past six months and at a -12.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.70%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $133.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to make $133.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.92 million and $132.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.38%. Office Properties Income Trust earnings are expected to increase by 20.60% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.
OPI Dividends
Office Properties Income Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 22.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 22.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.