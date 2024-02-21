Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.42, and it changed around -$0.35 or -9.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.97M. OPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.71, offering almost -417.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.17% since then. We note from Office Properties Income Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Instantly OPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -53.21% year-to-date, but still down -15.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -3.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).