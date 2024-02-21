Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD)

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.79, and it changed around -$2.4 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.06B. MOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.97, offering almost -5.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.05% since then. We note from Modine Manufacturing Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 756.12K.

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) trade information

Instantly MOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 30.30% year-to-date, but still up 4.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) is 17.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).