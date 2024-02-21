Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA)

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.84, and it changed around $0.42 or 9.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $501.33M. HUMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -15.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.5% since then. We note from Humacyte Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 495.48K.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Instantly HUMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 70.42% year-to-date, but still up 25.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) is 81.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.15 day(s).