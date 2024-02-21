Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ)

In the last trading session, 5.18 million shares of the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.29, and it changed around -$0.44 or -5.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. HTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.48, offering almost -180.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.46, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.33% since then. We note from Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information
Instantly HTZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.84% year-to-date, but still down -16.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is -15.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) estimates and forecasts
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.74 percent over the past six months and at a -24.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.20%.
HTZ Dividends
Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, and 98.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.72%. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock is held by 344 institutions, with Knighthead Capital Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 38.39% of the shares, which is about 181.46 million shares worth $3.34 billion.
Blackrock Inc., with 3.12% or 14.77 million shares worth $271.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 4.19 million shares worth $51.28 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.02 million shares worth around $73.99 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.