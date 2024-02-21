Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ)

In the last trading session, 5.18 million shares of the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.29, and it changed around -$0.44 or -5.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. HTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.48, offering almost -180.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.46, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.33% since then. We note from Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Instantly HTZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.84% year-to-date, but still down -16.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is -15.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).