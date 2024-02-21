Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN)

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $486.17M. AMRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -82.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.38% since then. We note from Amarin Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.78% year-to-date, but still down -1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 13.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.46 day(s).