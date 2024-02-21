Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.95, and it changed around -$0.74 or -4.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.01M. AEHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.10, offering almost -219.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.22% since then. We note from Aehr Test Systems’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.11% year-to-date, but still down -6.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 2.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).