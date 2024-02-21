Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT)

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.82, and it changed around -$0.47 or -8.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $388.68M. ADCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.46, offering almost -13.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.53% since then. We note from Adc Therapeutics SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 892.49K.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

Instantly ADCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 190.36% year-to-date, but still up 8.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is 164.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).