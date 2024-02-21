Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.85, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $557.36M. ADPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.66, offering almost -150.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.21% since then. We note from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.43% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is -6.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.52 day(s).
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.10 percent over the past six months and at a 15.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp to make $43.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.91%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp earnings are expected to increase by 15.91% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.60% per year for the next five years.
ADPT Dividends
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.78% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares, and 98.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.85%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stock is held by 291 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.74% of the shares, which is about 29.99 million shares worth $201.26 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.33% or 12.05 million shares worth $80.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.41 million shares worth $62.17 million, making up 7.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $26.43 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.