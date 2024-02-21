Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.85, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $557.36M. ADPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.66, offering almost -150.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.21% since then. We note from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.43% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is -6.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.52 day(s).