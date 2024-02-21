Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS)

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.72M. ACRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.33, offering almost -1001.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.24% since then. We note from Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Instantly ACRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.24% year-to-date, but still down -1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is 6.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).