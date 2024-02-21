Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD)

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.19, and it changed around -$0.31 or -5.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $692.50M. DDD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.55, offering almost -122.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.56% since then. We note from 3D Systems Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.27% year-to-date, but still up 1.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) is 6.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.95 day(s).