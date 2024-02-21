Future Outlook And Snap Inc Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 37.11 million shares of the Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.95, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.07B. SNAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.90, offering almost -63.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.22% since then. We note from Snap Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.32 million.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Instantly SNAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.32% year-to-date, but still down -5.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is -33.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 86.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.86 day(s).