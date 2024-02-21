Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 4.28 million shares of the Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.03, and it changed around -$3.88 or -5.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.17B. FTNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.24, offering almost -26.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.09% since then. We note from Fortinet Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.80 million.

Fortinet Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.46. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FTNT as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fortinet Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Instantly FTNT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.39% year-to-date, but still down -7.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) is 2.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTNT is forecast to be at a low of $57 and a high of $85.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Fortinet Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.65 percent over the past six months and at a 3.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 32 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 32 analysts expect Fortinet Inc to make $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.26 billion and $1.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.80%. Fortinet Inc earnings are expected to increase by 4.53% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 14.62% per year for the next five years.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.39% of Fortinet Inc shares, and 69.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.97%. Fortinet Inc stock is held by 1,575 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 68.0 million shares worth $5.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.33% or 49.71 million shares worth $3.76 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.82 million shares worth $1.57 billion, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 15.52 million shares worth around $1.17 billion, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.