Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $297.65M. ERAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -97.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.35% since then. We note from Erasca Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Instantly ERAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.51% year-to-date, but still up 7.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) is 15.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.06 day(s).