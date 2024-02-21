Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET): Decline Of -36.15% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In today’s recent session, 3.36 million shares of the Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.69, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.41B. ET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.73, offering almost -0.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.06% since then. We note from Energy Transfer LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.54 million.

Instantly ET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.49% year-to-date, but still up 5.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is 5.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ET is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $20.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Energy Transfer LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.04 percent over the past six months and at a 18.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to make $22.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.88%. Energy Transfer LP earnings are expected to increase by 37.97% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.20% per year for the next five years.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.25. It is important to note, however, that the 8.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.93% of Energy Transfer LP shares, and 34.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.02%. Energy Transfer LP stock is held by 1,129 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 153.27 million shares worth $1.95 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.09% or 65.66 million shares worth $833.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 62.02 million shares worth $769.06 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 33.81 million shares worth around $419.26 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.