Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.48 million shares of the Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.61M. EFOI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.94, offering almost -360.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.98% since then. We note from Energy Focus Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5270.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.50K.

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Instantly EFOI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.57% year-to-date, but still up 3.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) is -12.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7780.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).