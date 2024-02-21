Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.48 million shares of the Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.61M. EFOI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.94, offering almost -360.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.98% since then. We note from Energy Focus Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5270.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.50K.
Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information
Instantly EFOI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.57% year-to-date, but still up 3.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) is -12.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7780.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).
Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -39.50%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Energy Focus Inc to make $663k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.75 million and $2.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -72.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.29%.
EFOI Dividends
Energy Focus Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.46% of Energy Focus Inc shares, and 3.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.19%. Energy Focus Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with International Assets Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.78% of the shares, which is about 27251.0 shares worth $54502.0.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.33% or 11650.0 shares worth $21086.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11650.0 shares worth $21086.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2056.0 shares worth around $6023.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.