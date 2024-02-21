Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.86M. EBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.66, offering almost -996.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.58% since then. We note from Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Instantly EBS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.67% year-to-date, but still down -15.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) is -16.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.81 day(s).