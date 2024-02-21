Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.95, and it changed around -$0.2 or -2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $649.28M. EDIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.91, offering almost -49.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.52% since then. We note from Editas Medicine Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

Instantly EDIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.52% year-to-date, but still down -2.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) is -1.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.32 day(s).