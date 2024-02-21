Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.57, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.50B. EWTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.69, offering almost -17.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.86% since then. We note from Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 949.35K.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Instantly EWTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 60.60% year-to-date, but still down -7.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 34.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day(s).