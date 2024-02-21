DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 3.02 million shares of the DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.50, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.35B. DKNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.62, offering almost -9.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.99% since then. We note from DraftKings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.21 million.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.73% year-to-date, but still down -2.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 9.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).