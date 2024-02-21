DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around -$0.07 or -8.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $233.44M. DOYU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.55, offering almost -112.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.11% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.16% year-to-date, but still down -2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -8.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.23 day(s).